The major European indices are ending the day with mixed results:

German DAX, +0.41%

France CAC, +0.43%

UK FTSE 100, -0.45%

Spain's Ibex, and changed

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.56%

As European traders look toward the exits, US stocks are mixed:

Dow Industrial Average is up 0.29%

S&P index is up 0.19%

NASDAQ index is down -0.04%.

RUSSELL 2000 is trading down -0.47%.