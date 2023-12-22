For both the day and the week, the major European indices closed mixed.

On the day:

German DAX rose 0.11%

France CAC, -0.03%

UK FTSE 100, +0.04%

Spain's Ibex, +0.08%

Italy's FTSE MIB+0.26%

For the trading week:

German DAX, -0.27%

France CAC, -0.37%

UK FTSE 100, +1.60%

Spain's Ibex, +0.16%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.07%

As we head into the final week, year-to-date gains are showing:

German DAX, +19.98%

France CAC, +16.92%

UK FTSE 100 +3.3%

Spain's Ibex, +22.88%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +28.04%

Looking at 10-year yield's in Europe, yields were mostly lower for the week: