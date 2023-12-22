For both the day and the week, the major European indices closed mixed.
On the day:
- German DAX rose 0.11%
- France CAC, -0.03%
- UK FTSE 100, +0.04%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.08%
- Italy's FTSE MIB+0.26%
For the trading week:
- German DAX, -0.27%
- France CAC, -0.37%
- UK FTSE 100, +1.60%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.16%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.07%
As we head into the final week, year-to-date gains are showing:
- German DAX, +19.98%
- France CAC, +16.92%
- UK FTSE 100 +3.3%
- Spain's Ibex, +22.88%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +28.04%
Looking at 10-year yield's in Europe, yields were mostly lower for the week:
- German 1.975%, -5.7 basis points
- France 2.481%, -7.7 basis points
- UK 3.505%, -19.1 basis points
- Spain 2.905%, -10.6 basis points
- Italy 3.560% -17.8 basis points