The major European indices are ending the day higher. The gains were modest.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German Dax, +0.23%

France CAC, +0.24%

UK FTSE 100, +0.19%

Spain's Ibex +0.18%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.28%

For the trading week, most of the indices are on pace for gains with Friday to go. The gains are led by Spain's Ibex which is higher by 1.48%. The one exception is the UK FTSE which is down marginally:

German Dax, +0.47%

France CAC, +0.61%

UK FTSE 100, -0.28%

Spain's Ibex +1.48%

As Europe heads for the exits and market activity dies down with the US on Thanksgiving Day holiday (with equity and bond markets closed), the NZD is the strongest of the major currencies and the CAD is the weakest. The USD is mostly lower with little change vs the JPY, CHF an CAD. The greenback is lower vs the NZD (-0.45%), GBP (-0.34%) and AUD (-0.34%).

The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

In other markets: