The major European indices are closing lower for the 2nd consecutive day. After reaching a new all-time high on Friday, the German DAX index is down on both Monday and Tuesday. The Frances CAC tumbled the most in trading today:

German DAX fell -71.13 points or -0.44% at 16152.85

Frances CAC fell -99.46 points or -1.33% at 7378.71

UK's FTSE 100 fell -8.04 points or -0.10% at 7762.96

Spain's Ibex fell -38.02 points or -0.41% at 9266.99

Italy's FTSE MIB fell -135.73 points or -0.50% at 27174.97

As London/European traders head for the exits:

Crude oil is trading higher by $1.32 or 1.83% at $73.37

Spot gold is trading down marginally by $1.90 or -0.10% at $1967.26

Silver is down $0.22 or -0.94% at $23.41

Bitcoin is trading at $27,302, not far from early New York levels (at $27,355 at the start of the US session).

In the US equity market, the major indices remain mixed:

Dow Industrial Average is up 11.80 points or 0.04% at 33298

S&P index is down -11.44 points or -0.27% at 4181.15

NASDAQ index is -31.80 points or -0.25% at 12689.70

in the US at that market, yields are higher with the shorter end up the most:

2 year yield 4.388% +6.7 basis points

5 year yield 3.795% up 2.9 basis points

10 year yield 3.741% +2.3 basis points

30 year yield 3.985% up 1.4 basis points

In the forex, the USD has seen up, down and back up price action in the US morning session. The USD is now the strongest of the major currencies. The AUD is the weakest. The JPY has dipped a bit from early NY levels.