Time flies when you're back at work. It went so fast that I missed the European equity close. Sharply higher after
The European major indices closed sharply higher led by Italy's FTSE MIB which rose over 3%. The UK FTSE 100 gain of 1.14% after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation
The final numbers are showing:
- German DAX, +248.7 points or 1.97%
- France's CAC +94.32 points or 1.6%
- UK's FTSE 100 81.31 points or 1.14%
- Spain's Ibex +173.9 points or 2.19%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +637.08 points or 3.05%