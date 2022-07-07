Time flies when you're back at work. It went so fast that I missed the European equity close. Sharply higher after

The European major indices closed sharply higher led by Italy's FTSE MIB which rose over 3%. The UK FTSE 100 gain of 1.14% after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation

The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, +248.7 points or 1.97%

France's CAC +94.32 points or 1.6%

UK's FTSE 100 81.31 points or 1.14%

Spain's Ibex +173.9 points or 2.19%

Italy's FTSE MIB +637.08 points or 3.05%