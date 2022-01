US stocks sold off hard at the end of the day yesterday, so while European markets aren't matching the 1.4% rise in the S&P 500 today, they've kept pace on a two-day basis.

UK FTSE 100 -0.1%

German DAX +0.6%

French CAC +0.3%

Italy MIB +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Here's the DAX:

German DAX