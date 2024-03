Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

With the Easter break coming up, European indices look poised to hold at the highs ahead of the holiday period. US futures are more muted today after rallying yesterday, with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.1%. So, that is counter-balancing the mood a slight bit to start the session.