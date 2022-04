UK FTSE 100 -0.6%

German DAX -2.1%

French CAC -2.3%

Italy MIB -2.3%

Spain IBEX -1.8%

That's two days in a row of heavy selling and we're into the gap in the DAX.

There's any silver lining it's that there was a modest bounce in the final hour of trading.

Across the channel, UK stocks are holding up very well in the past two days.