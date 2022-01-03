A positive takeaway from the report highlights that supply constraints are easing somewhat but they are still persistent. Firms capitalised on that by adding to inventories at the fastest rate recorded by the survey but manufacturing output and overall conditions remain rather stagnant from November levels.

There was also some easing in price pressures but they remain elevated, holding close to the record highs in the survey. Markit notes that:

“It has been an incredibly challenging period for eurozone manufacturers this second half of 2021, but the latest survey data hasn’t spoiled the festive cheer too much – we’re seeing some tentative, but very welcome signs that the supply chain crisis which has plagued production lines all across Europe is beginning to recede. The Suppliers’ Delivery Times Index increased for a second month in a row to its highest since February, signalling a weaker deterioration in vendor performance.

“Although what gains to be had were only marginal, with shortages, port congestion and transport issues still at large, PMI data showed stocks of purchases rising at a survey-record rate in December. This should hopefully bring some much-needed relief to production schedules in the very near-term, which have been squeezed tight by input shortages. That said, the latest survey data showed output growth remaining subdued overall and unchanged from November.

“Alleviating supply chain pressures also fed through to prices as input costs rose at the slowest rate since April. Easing inflation rates are again a welcome sign, but we’re still in hot territory. We’re now facing a fresh bout of economic uncertainty as the Omicron variant emerges in Europe. COVID-19-driven supply chain disruptions cannot be ruled out, and therefore neither can further spikes in inflation.”