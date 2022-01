Prior 13.5

That's a better reading than expected and points to some stabilisation in euro area investor morale. That despite omicron risks and rising infections in the region, so that is a positive takeaway for the mood music in Europe. Of note, the current conditions index rose from 13.3 to 16.3 in January - the first jump since September. The expectations index did fall though from 13.8 in December to 13.5.