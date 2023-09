Prior -0.4%

PPI -7.6% vs -7.6% y/y expected

Prior -3.4%

Looking at the breakdown on the month:

- Intermediate goods -1.2%

- Energy -0.9%

- Non-durable consumer goods +0.1%

- Durable consumer goods +0.2%

- Capital goods +0.2%

If you strip out energy, producer prices declined by 0.4% on the month.