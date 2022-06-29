Economic confidence 104.0 vs 103.0 expected

Prior 105.0

Industrial confidence 7.4 vs 4.6 expected

Prior 6.3; revised to 6.5

Services confidence 14.8 vs 12.5 expected

Prior 14.0; revised to 14.1

Despite a pick up in both industrial and services sentiment, euro area economic sentiment slipped as consumers and retail trade were seen as more downbeat on the month. Retail trade sentiment worsened to -5.1 from -4.2 in May, with households holding a more pessimistic view on the economy when considering their prospects of making major purchases and savings.