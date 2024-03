Prior -0.8%.

Eurozone PPI m/m prints below expectations at -0.9% vs -0.1%.

Eurozone PPI y/y prints at -8.6% vs -8.1% expected, prior -10.6%.

The biggest drop was in the energy component which decreased by 2.9% for the euro area and by 2.5% for the EU as a whole.

