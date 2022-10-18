The current discount rate is at 3.25%. The discount rate represents the rate that member banks are charged at the Federal Reserve discount window should there reserves fall below the reserve requirement at the end of the 2-week maintenance period.

The Federal Reserve is the lender of last resort. Banks have an obligation to keep a minimum reserve requirement at the Federal Reserve Bank given their balance sheet. They manage there reserves primarily through dealing with other banks in the open market.

If a bank or banks are unable to meet that reserve requirement, they would need to petition the Fed reserve at the discount window for additional funds.

In times of financial stress, a bank may have difficult borrowing from other banks as those banks are reluctant to lend for fear of a default. As a result, the troubled institution may be forced to borrow at the Fed.