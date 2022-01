The consensus for tomorrow's non-farm payrolls report is +400K but after yesterday's ADP data hit 800K, there's some optimism out there.

More:

We are closing in on achieving our two goals 'in the short run'

Don't think monetary policy should accept today's labor market as what we want to see in the future

Trimming balance sheet should come after raising Fed funds rate

The 'short run' comment was in the Fed minutes and it's helped to push up the implied odds of a March hike to 80%.