Inflation is too high

Prices of goods in really high demand and short supply have skyrocketed

Expect economy will continue to power through pandemic

Says his forecast was 'aligned with three rate hikes' in 2022

Inflation likely to be 2.5% at the end of the year

Stance of monetary policy is 'wrongfooted' given high inflation

The overall amount of spending of US consumers hasn't changed much during the pandemic but far more has been directed towards goods, which is a big reason that inflation in goods has climbed so much.