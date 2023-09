Data from the FHFA:

Prices m/m +0.8% vs +0.3% prior (revised to +0.4%)

Prices y/y +4.6% vs +3.1% prior (revised to +3.2%)

Note that these numbers are from July, before the latest jump in interest rates. We're still waiting on the similar data set from CaseShiller, which was scheduled for release at the same time.