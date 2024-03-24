The Financial Times is gated but Reuters have picked up on the story and conveys the main points:
- China has introduced guidelines to phase out U.S. microprocessors from Intel and AMD from government personal computers and servers, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
- The procurement guidance also seeks to sideline Microsoft's Windows operating system and foreign-made database software in favour of domestic options
More at that link to Reuters above.
h/t to Nick L. in the comments here, thanks Nick!