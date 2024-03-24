The Financial Times is gated but Reuters have picked up on the story and conveys the main points:

China has introduced guidelines to phase out U.S. microprocessors from Intel and AMD from government personal computers and servers, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The procurement guidance also seeks to sideline Microsoft's Windows operating system and foreign-made database software in favour of domestic options

