The FT is reporting comments from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince saying that the kingdom stands by Palestinians:

His remarks are not breaking news, they've been reported elsewhere, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have discussed the military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas

The crown prince reiterated that Saudi Arabia continues to stand by the Palestinian people

Far be it from me to suggest that this multi-billionaire really doesn't care about Palestinians at all. He's happy the poor masses aren't in his country.