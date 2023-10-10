The FT is reporting comments from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince saying that the kingdom stands by Palestinians:
His remarks are not breaking news, they've been reported elsewhere, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday:
- Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have discussed the military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas
- The crown prince reiterated that Saudi Arabia continues to stand by the Palestinian people
Far be it from me to suggest that this multi-billionaire really doesn't care about Palestinians at all. He's happy the poor masses aren't in his country.