The global fiscal recovery in 2021 that followed the Covid-19 shock of 2020 has slowed sharply, affected by higher commodity prices, rising inflation more generally, increased borrowing costs, slowing real GDP growth and the war in Ukraine, says Fitch Ratings.

FITCH RATINGS SAYS GLOBAL FISCAL RECOVERY TO SLOW IN 2022 AND 2023

FITCH SAYS POLICY INTEREST RATES ARE RISING, AND FITCH BELIEVES THIS MARKS AN END TO ERA OF VERY LOW GOVERNMENT BORROWING COSTS

