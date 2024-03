Fitch cuts its 2024 China growth forecast to 4.5%. from 4.6%.

Analysts at the Agency say that China’s property collapse continues unabated:

housing sales now look likely to fall sharply again this year

and more broadly:

evidence of deflationary pressures is rising

Fitch do point out a positive, saying that fiscal easing is being stepped up materially. Tha analysts say this boost has cushioned the impact on the GDP forecast.