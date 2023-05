The folly continues with McCarthy (for what it is worth) saying that debt ceiling talks are still productive. He adds that negotiators will get together on Wednesday morning (but he has not spoken with Biden since Monday).

Earlier McCarthy signaled that he'd like to send the lawmakers on Thursday evening anticipating that the negotiators will drag into next week.

Of course, if the pattern continues, GOP's Graves will say that the two sides are still miles apart as they ham and egg the process.