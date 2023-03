Fox Business reports on Morgan Stanley and PNC Bank said to be keen on buying bail-out recipient First Republic Bank.

$30bn was put into the bank by a group of financial institutions on Thursday to help prevent First Republic insolvency.

Says Fox:

It's uncertain if any deal will happen, these people say. Also unclear is whether any deal would pass regulatory scrutiny from the Biden Administration where antitrust officials have been wary of large mergers.

