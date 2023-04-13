The banking turmoil proved to be a minor setback as European equities are continuing to keep the faith in a stellar run higher so far in 2023. French stocks are at fresh record highs as it looks to break away from key resistance from the January 2022 high of around 7,384. It's an impressive run as the year-to-date gains stretch out to over 15% now.

Elsewhere, the DAX is also treading water at its highest levels for the year at around 15,730 currently and will be poised to try and target the November 2021 and January 2022 highs at 16,285 to 16,290 potentially.