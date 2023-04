Prior +6.3%

HICP +6.7% vs +6.6% y/y prelim

Prior +7.3%

A marginal revision higher but the annual drop relative to February is largely due to base effects. The monthly increase in energy prices in March this year was 0.2% and that is way down in comparison to that of March 2022, which was an increase of 9.0% due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.