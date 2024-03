Prior +3.0%

HICP +2.4% vs +2.8% y/y expected

Prior +3.2%

The drop is definitely encouraging and reaffirms that the ECB is well on track to cut rates this June. Looking at the details, food price inflation fell from 3.6% in February to 1.7% in March. Meanwhile, services inflation also eased a bit more from 3.2% in the last month to 3.0% this month.