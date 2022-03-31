Prior +4.2%

CPI +4.5% vs +4.3% y/y expected

Prior +3.6%

The jump in French consumer inflation isn't as dramatic as the Spanish and German readings yesterday but this is still a sizable leap. The headline reading is the highest since the latest methodology was introduced in calculating inflation since 1997. The high inflation here continues to bode ill for the euro area economic outlook as consumers are going to be feeling the pinch even more so than they already have in recent weeks/months.

The breakdown: