There are some geopolitical tensions increasing out of the Middle East.

Drones and rockets reportedly attacked Iraq's Ain Al-Asad airbase which houses US forces

Of note is that Reuters reported on Wednesday that US military forces in Iraq were targeted in 2 separate drone attacks. US officials have confirmed that the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Carney shot down multiple Houthi missiles last night. They were not aimed at the ship but headed in a northerly direction.

Also,

Israel military has received the green light to move into Gaza

Crude oil is trading higher near $89 up $1.72 on the day