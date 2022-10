Prior was 10.9%

HICP m/m +1.1% vs +0.5% expected

Prelim CPI m/m +0.9% vs +0.6% expected

Prelim CPI y/y +10.4% vs +10.1% expected

The regional numbers that have already been reported have been hot so this isn't a huge surprise but it highlights the challgen the ECB face and that the 50 bps priced in for December 15 isn't enough.