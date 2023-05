Prior -2.6%

PPI +4.1% vs +4.0% y/y expected

Prior +7.5%

This is the first time since September last year that producer prices actually increased and it comes against the estimates of yet another drop. Looking at the details, prices for capital goods (+0.6%), non-durable consumer goods (+0.4%), durable consumer goods (+0.2%) and energy prices (+1.0%) all increased on the month with only intermediate goods (-0.4%) falling.