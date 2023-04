Prior -46.5

Outlook 4.1 vs 15.3 expected

Prior 13.0

The headline reading is a marked improvement, moving up to its highest since June last year as the recovery in the German economy continues.

However, the expectations reading missed on estimates as high inflation and more restrictive monetary policy are weighing on the outlook. ZEW notes that on the positive side, at least the danger of an acute financial market crisis seems to have been averted.