Prior +3.0%

Import price index +24.0% y/y

Prior +24.7%

Import prices only rose slightly on the month but it comes after a hot run in the preceding months, which reaffirms rather robust price pressures in the German economy. Looking at the details, the annual average index of import prices was 13.5% higher than that of 2020 - marking the biggest year-on-year change since 1981.

The jump is largely brought about by higher energy price developments but export prices were also seen up 5.6% on average in 2021 as compared to the year before, also marking the biggest change since 1981.