Prior €10.9 billion

Exports +0.9% m/m

Prior +1.7%

Imports +4.7% m/m

Prior +3.3%

The German trade balance shrunk towards the end of last year as the growth in imports outpaced that of exports on the month. But in terms of overall trade conditions, there are positives to take note of. Exports were seen 6.8% higher when compared to February 2020 i.e. the pre-pandemic month, while imports were seen 23.5% higher.