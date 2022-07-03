Head of the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB), in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag:

“Because of the gas bottlenecks, entire industries are in danger of permanently collapsing: aluminum, glass, the chemical industry,”

And then this, which is stating the obvious:

“Such a collapse would have massive consequences for the entire economy and jobs in Germany.”

Talks on the issue will begin Monday with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

More here:

Russia has reduced shipments through Nord Stream pipeline by 60% and the pipeline is scheduled for a full shutdown this month for maintenance. Germany has raised doubts that Nord Stream will resume supply after that.