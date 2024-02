Prior 85.2

Current conditions 86.9 vs 86.7 expected

Prior 87.0; revised to 86.9

Expectations 84.1 vs 84.0 expected

Prior 83.5

The headline reading matches estimates as German business sentiment improves slightly on the month. Current conditions continue to struggle but the outlook is at least seen improving further. That being said, the latter owes much to hopes of a turnaround in sentiment as the ECB looks to cut interest rates in the months ahead.