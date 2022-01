Prior 94.7; revised to 94.8

Current assessment 96.1 vs 96.1 expected

Prior 96.9

Outlook 95.2 vs 93.0 expected

Prior 92.6

That's a decent nudge higher in the headline reading, reaffirming better business conditions to start the year as the German economy puts out some resilience - as seen with the PMI data from yesterday. Another bright spot is that the outlook also improved markedly and that highlights optimism towards the impact of omicron on economic developments in the months ahead.