Prior +0.6%

PPI +37.2% vs +32.0% y/y expected

Prior +32.7%

I had to triple check the figure to make sure it was right but yes, German producer prices surged last month by over 5% as prices rose significantly for intermediate goods (+19.1%) and capital goods (+8.0%) as well as for durable and non-durable consumer goods (+10.9% and +16.2%, respectively). The sharp rise in electricity prices has also contributed to energy prices (+14.7%) more than doubling.