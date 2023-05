Prior 44.5

Services PMI 57.8 vs 55.3 expected

Prior 56.0

Composite PMI 54.3 vs 53.5 expected

Prior 54.2

Once again, it's another heavily contrasting report in Germany as manufacturing conditions deteriorate further but that is offset by stronger activity in the services sector. The headline is a 36-month low while the services reading is a 21-month high, so that exemplifies the divergence in both areas of the economy at the moment. HCOB notes that: