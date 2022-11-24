Ifo
  • Prior 84.3; revised to 84.5
  • Expectations 80.0 vs 77.0 expected
  • Prior 75.6; revised to 75.9
  • Current conditions 93.1 vs 93.8 expected
  • Prior 94.1; revised to 94.2

That's a positive surprise and will at least give some hope that overall conditions will not be as rough as they look for the German economy heading into winter. The improvement in the outlook is arguably perhaps to do with easing inflation pressures as well, even if the levels are still elevated. In any case, it is a welcome development but that doesn't mean that Germany may be able to skirt away from a recession heading into next year.