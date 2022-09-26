  • Prior 88.5; revised to 88.6
  • Expectations 75.2 vs 79.0 expected
  • Prior 80.3; revised to 80.5
  • Current conditions 94.5 vs 96.0 expected
  • Prior 97.5

This is a stinker of a report and won't do the euro much comfort as it just reaffirms a further deterioration in economic sentiment in Europe's largest economy. As inflation continues to stay elevated, that is weighing on demand ahead of a rather bleak winter in which the energy crisis will take center stage. Sure, Germany has enough gas storage to stave off a catastrophe but a recession is already on the cards surely.