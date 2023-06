The headline comes via Bloomberg. Bloomberg TV interview with Kinger Lau, chief China equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs cut its target for the MSCI China Index on earnings and currency concerns

maintained its overweight recommendation, saying investors’ fears have been priced in

lowered its target to 70 from 80

GS reduced its earnings estimates, citing an uneven economic recovery and a stronger forecast for the USD versus the yuan

----

The index closed at 58.80 Thursday