Jeff Currie heads commodities research at Goldman Sachs. He spoke on the sidelines of a conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

Bloomberg (gated) reports, main pints:

Oil will rise back above $100 a barrel this year

sanctions likely to cause Russian oil exports to drop

Chinese demand expected to recover

OPEC+ will unwind production limits and look to raise output later this year

“Right now, we’re still balanced to a surplus because China has still yet to fully rebound”

Capacity is likely to become a problem later this year when demand outstrips supplu

“Are we going to run out of spare production capacity? Potentially by 2024 you start to have a serious problem.”

Oil trade is yet to open for the week. These remarks should act as a proper for the price.

