I posted yesterday on GS on the likelihood of multiple shutdowns ahead:

The latest from GS is that they see the first shutdown as imminent:

"A shutdown this year has looked likely for several months, and we now think the odds have risen to 90%”

the most likely scenario is the government will shut down on October 1.

“While there is still a chance that Congress can reach a last-minute deal to extend funding past Sep. 30, there has been little progress made and there is little time left,”

“In the seemingly unlikely event Congress passes a short-term extension, we would still expect a shutdown sometime later in Q4.”

Also:

When will the last domino fall?