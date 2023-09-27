Goldman Sachs says they expect any imminent shutdown to last only 2 to 3 weeks .

However, "more than one shutdown is possible":

the two parties are far apart on spending proposals

any agreement to reopen the government after the likely shutdown is likely to expire before year-end

this potentially risks another funding lapse

During the US session we got a warning from Moody's, the only major credit ratings agency that has a top credit rating for the US:

Moody's warns that US government shutdown would be 'credit negative'

"In particular, it would demonstrate the significant constraints that intensifying political polarization put on fiscal policymaking at a time of declining fiscal strength, driven by widening fiscal deficits and deteriorating debt affordability."

What a mess.