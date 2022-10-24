Goldman Sachs remarks on the benchmark US equity index
- Some green shoots are appearing
- The fact the US market was able to shrug off an epic HK -636bp overnight drawdown / China ADR unwind paired with the nuanced dovish shift in Fed tone last Friday .... (is) more constructive
- feels like the floor has quickly been raised from S&P 3200 to 3500
- (GS) corporate desk had very active week last week and this demand should increase as we come out of the blackout window on Halloween
- (given the) current back drop ... we see 3900 before we see 3700