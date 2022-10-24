Goldman Sachs remarks on the benchmark US equity index

Some green shoots are appearing

The fact the US market was able to shrug off an epic HK -636bp overnight drawdown / China ADR unwind paired with the nuanced dovish shift in Fed tone last Friday .... (is) more constructive

feels like the floor has quickly been raised from S&P 3200 to 3500

(GS) corporate desk had very active week last week and this demand should increase as we come out of the blackout window on Halloween

(given the) current back drop ... we see 3900 before we see 3700