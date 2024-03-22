The squabbles amongst the GOP continue with Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Green filing motion to oust Speaker Mike Johnson.
Meanwhile, the house appears to have the votes to pass funding bill with opposition though from GOP representatives.
