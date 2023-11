DoubleLine bond fund manager Jeff Gundlach is on CNBC following the FOMC decision and he called for a rally in bonds. There certainly is one today with yields 7-13 bps lower on the day and that's after trading higher earlier.

US 10 year yields

Powell wasn't hawkish today and the Treasury announced today lower-than-feared borrowing in the 10-year and 30-year tenors.

Regarding price action in bonds he said "this is the classic price action before a recession".