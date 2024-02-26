Oil sold off on Friday, presumably on hopes for a positive outcome in Paris with Hamas and Israel speaking. It's rebounded today and could further as it looks like deal talks are once-again stalled.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid reports:

Qatari mediators have informed Israel that Hamas officials are "disappointed" with the framework of the hostage deal that was presented in Paris last Friday & emphasized that there is a significant gap between the proposal and their demands, 2 Israeli officials told me

...

A senior Israeli official said: "There is no room for much optimism. The progress that Israel achieved with the mediators in Paris did not close the gaps with Hamas. It is difficult to see at this stage how an agreement is reached until Ramadan

WTI crude is up $1.25 to $77.74 today.