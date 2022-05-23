He will be attending the 35th SUERF Colloquium and 49th OeNB Economic Conference and participating in a panel discussion carrying the topic "Monetary policy, policy interaction and inflation in a post-pandemic world with severe geopolitical tensions". The discussion is scheduled for 1415 GMT as per the agenda here.

Of note, he will also be joined by Bundesbank president and ECB policymaker, Joachim Nagel.

I wouldn't expect any significant remarks from Bailey that will be a shift from the current BOE thinking but it is worth keeping an eye out in case there is anything.