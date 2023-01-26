It is quite a snoozefest here in European trading, with major currencies showing very little appetite while equities are tentatively more optimistic. But if there's one data release to watch towards the end of the week, it may not be in today's set. Instead, I'd pin the US PCE inflation numbers tomorrow as perhaps being more important.

After all, it is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge and in Q4, it is estimated that core PCE is seen falling to 4.0% from 4.7% previously. As far as market movers go, inflation data is at the very top right now so I wouldn't discount the possibility of seeing some decent moves tomorrow - especially since markets are feeling wound up at the moment.